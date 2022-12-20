Two men shot dead in Durban

Khethukuthula Xulu

Durban Central police are investigating two counts of murder after two men were shot in Argyle Road on Tuesday morning.

SAPS said the incident happened at approximately 10:30 this morning.

Police at Durban Central were dispatched to the crime scene.

It is reported that the two men, one of whom was a tow truck driver, were standing outside their vehicles when two suspects approached them and opened fired on them using a high calibre rifle,” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

Police said the motive for the shooting was yet to be established and a search for the suspects was underway.