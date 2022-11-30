Two men shot in popular coffee shop in Durban

Witness Reporter

Two men were rushed to hospital after being shot inside a popular coffee shop in Queensburgh, Durban, on Wednesday morning.

Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, said paramedics, along with the SAPS, responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 am.

On arrival at the scene, Van Reenen said two men were found to have been shot inside the popular coffee shop, in a shopping centre in the Malvern area of Queensburgh.

“Both men were found to be in a critical condition and advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise them, before they were rushed… to nearby hospitals.”

He said the motive for the shooting is unknown and will form the subject of a police investigation.