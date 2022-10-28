Two men shot while sitting inside their car in Pinetown, KZN

Witness Reporter

Two men were shot while sitting inside their parked car in Pinetown on Thursday.

A 32-year-old man died at the scene, while another man was taken to hospital after a group of men allegedly opened fire at a car parked on Josiah Road.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said Pinetown police were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

She added that the motive of the shooting was unknown.

It is alleged a group of people approached the men’s car near a shopping centre and opened fire.

The gunmen allegedly sped off towards a nearby freeway.