Two more alleged July unrest instigators appear in court

Witness Reporter

The number of those arrested for allegedly instigating the 2021 July unrest has risen to 50 following the arrests of two more men.

Nkosinathi Ngiba (42) appeared this past Friday in the Durban Magistrates’ Court, while Ntobeko Knowledge Dube (40) appeared on Monday at the same court.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.

They were both released on R3000 bail with conditions not to post any messages on social media regarding the case and to inform their investigating officer if they leave the province or change their residential address.

Their charges relate to the July unrest last year where over 400 people died in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

In addition to the death toll, thousands of stores were looted, damaged and torched during the unrest.

The unrest was sparked by the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma on a contempt of court charge.

The matter was remanded to 30 November 2022 when all 50 accused will appear in court.