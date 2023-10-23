Two murder suspects killed in shootout with police in Durban

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Two men wanted for several murder cases were killed while four were left in a shootout between police in Inanda, north of Durban on Sunday.

According to the police, officers from the Provincial Stabilisation Task Team followed up information about suspects believed to be involved in several cases of murder in Inanda and surrounding areas, and their vehicle was spotted driving along Amaoti Main Road in Inanda.

When police intercepted the vehicle, they were shot at by the suspects. During the shootout, two suspects were fatally wounded.

“Four suspects aged between 15 and 38 were injured and are in hospital under police guard. Police recovered two pistols with their serial numbers erased and 24 rounds of ammunition.”

“The independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating. The arrested suspects will be charged for attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.