Two nabbed for allegedly stripping stolen cars

Witness Reporter

Two men, aged 62 and 34 years old, were arrested after they were found in possession of vehicle shells which were positively identified as stolen from different parts of the province.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said an intelligence-driven operation by the Provincial Special Investigations and Tracking Team, Rapid Rail Police Unit, Pietermaritzburg’s Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit in association with the Specialised Intervention Operations Team from Fidelity Security stormed into an illegal scrapyard at G Section in uMlazi on Monday.

“… the 62-year-old man was found in possession of seven vehicle shells which were reported stolen in Berea, Amanzimtoti, Kinkroos, Westville and Chartsworth. 60 unidentified stripped vehicles were also found in his possession and will be investigated thoroughly.

“The operation proceeded to a house in B Section along the Veni Yeni Road where the 34-year-old suspect was also bust for being in possession of a stripped vehicle which was reported stolen in Bayview in November 2022. The suspects will appear in court soon,” said Netshiunda.