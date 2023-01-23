Two pedestrians killed within a kilometre of each other in Durban

Witness Reporter

A woman in her 60s and a man in his late 20s have been killed in two separate car accidents in Durban on Monday morning.

According to Emer-G-Med paramedics, they responded to two incidents on the M19 eastbound where pedestrians had been struck by light motor vehicles.

“In the first incident, a female approximately sixty years of age was knocked down in an alleged hit and run. She suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.

“In the second incident, just meters up the road under the N2 interchange, a male aged in his late twenties was struck by a Volkswagen Polo.”

Emer-G-Med paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the man was also declared dead on arrival of paramedics.