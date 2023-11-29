Two pensioners accused of faking documents to defraud insurance companies of R100 000

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Two pensioners allegedly defrauded insurance companies of R100 000 by faking the marriage and death certificates of a man to obtain an insurance payout.

The arrested pensioners said they will not plead guilty to the charges facing them.

Bongekile Mchunu (59), from Caluza, Edendale, and Nomasomu Mazibuko (69), from Hammarsdale, appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court, facing fraud charges.

They were arrested on October 25 after it was discovered they had received a R100 000 insurance payout allegedly through false pretences and the use of fake documents.

According to the court papers, it is alleged that Mchunu and Mazibuko defrauded Zazu Life, Metropolitan and Momentum on August 24 this year.

They claimed that Mchunu’s husband, Bhekisisa Zaca, had died and Mchunu was entitled to the payment of R100 000.

The state alleges that the duo worked together to produce false identification and death certificates of Zaca in order to obtain an insurance policy payout in his name.

It was later established that Mchunu was not even married to Bhekisisa Zaca and that Zaca was also not dead.

Applying for bail, both accused said they intend pleading not guilty to the charge they are facing.

Mchunu stated in her affidavit that she is self-employed as a street vendor and supporting her grandchildren, as the children’s mothers are working.

She pleaded with the court to take her age into consideration.

She said she will be relocating to Imbali Unit 2, where she will be residing with her relative.

Mazibuko said she is a widow and a pensioner, who is relying on the government grant for a living.

I have three children who are now adults; however, I am looking after my two grandchildren because their mothers are unemployed. I have no relationship nor knowledge of any state witnesses. I am a sickly and elderly woman who is a pensioner. Prison is not a good place for a person like me, considering my state of health.

They were granted bail of R25 000 each, with the conditions that they must not interfere, intimidate or communicate with the state witnesses.

The matter was postponed to February 24, 2024, for further investigations.