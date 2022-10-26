Two people arrested for drugs worth over R32 000 in KZN

Witness Reporter

A man and woman were arrested at separate locations in Durban by the provincial drugs and forearms unit for dealing in drugs worth R32 800 during an operation in Durban this week.

The 25-year-old man was arrested at a taxi rank on Chris Hani Road while the 49-year-old woman was arrested at Amatikwe in Inanda.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said police received information about a man and kept watch on him.

“He was approached, police requested to search him and they found rock cocaine and mandrax tablets worth R11 800,” said Ngcobo.

He was arrested and detained at Greenwood SAPS.

He appeared at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Ngcobo said the woman was arrested at a house at Amatikwe in Inanda which she confirmed she owned.

The house was searched and police recovered 56 zanex tablets, 29 mandrax tablets, 50 pieces of rock cocaine worth R21 000, a pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition.

“She was arrested for dealing in drugs and unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition. She was detained at Inanda SAPS and she is appearing at the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court today,” said Ngcobo.