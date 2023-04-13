Two people killed in Maqongqo

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Mystery surrounds the death of two people who were shot dead in White City, Maqongqo, just outside Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday .

The incident took place at around 11am.

Mlungisi Mtulwa and Nandipha Mbeje were found in an RDP house with gunshot wounds. It is not clear why they were shot.

ALSO READ | Man shot dead in Pietermaritzburg

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said they both were found with several gunshot wounds in their bodies.

Mtulwa was shot three times in the head and twice in the chest. Mbeje was shot twice in the head. At this stage it is not clear what might have led to this shooting. READ MORE Man shot dead in Pietermaritzburg

Gwala said police are investigating two cases of murder and no one has been arrested.