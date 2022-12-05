Two people sentenced for police officer’s murder

Londiwe Xulu

Two people were convicted and sentenced on Friday at the Madadeni high court for the murder of Sergeant Mzamiseni Mbele (39) in April last year.

Sboniso Linda (36) and Nkanyiso Mungwe (25) murdered Mbele, who was stationed at Msinga Police Station.

Linda was sentenced to an effective term of 25 years’ imprisonment, while Mungwe was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said Mbele was on his way home when he had a vehicle breakdown, along the R74 highway, in Weenen.

He informed his wife about the incident and, whilst stationary along the road, the accused approached him with an offer to 'help'. All of a sudden, Linda and Mungwe severely assaulted Mbele. They robbed him of his belongings and fled the scene.

Mbele’s body was found the following day by a farm worker.

Mhlongo said a case of murder was reported at Weenen Police Station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from the Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation.

The two were arrested and charged with murder.

Their bail was successfully opposed and they appeared in court several times until they were found guilty.