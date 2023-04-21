Two pupils injured after truck overturns in Durban

By Nosipho Gumede

Two school pupils have been injured after they were hit by a truck in Ntuzuma, in an area called Richmond Farm, Durban, on Friday morning.

According to KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie, the truck crashed and overturned several times and hit two school children in the collision.

“The two school children were in a stable condition and were transported to a local clinic privately before paramedics arrived at the scene,” said McKenzie.

He added that the driver of the truck was seriously injured and entrapped in the truck. Jaws of life had to be used to free the driver.

The driver was in a stable condition and transported to hospital for further care.

He said the exact cause of the crash is not known at this stage and will be investigated by local authorities.