Two robbery suspects arrested thanks to Pietermaritzburg’s Safe City

Witness Reporter

Safe City has warned pedestrians to exercise extreme caution.

This follows a case of robbery in the city centre, in which two men were arrested thanks to surveillance by the Safe City staff and a quick reaction from the SAPS.

Lucas Holtzhausen, general manager at Safe City, said pedestrians should be especially careful in the street at night and said they must try and avoid direct contact with any group of people they may come across.

ALSO READ | Safe City Msunduzi helped police arrest suspect who opened fire inside police station

Holtzhausen said that on Tuesday, at about 7.20 pm, a surveillance operator from Safe City saw a group of men attacking another man outside Dapuna store, which is located on the corners of Pietermaritz and Retief Street.

The SAPS was immediately informed of the incident. The suspects ran down Pietermaritz Street and two of them were arrested at 7.23 pm outside Eddies in Pietermaritz Street. READ MORE Crime stats: Plessislaer records highest number of house robberies in the country

Holtzhausen said the alleged robbers were taken back to the man who positively identified them as the same people who had stabbed and robbed him of his wallet containing cash and a cell phone to the value of R1 200, which was recovered during the arrest.

“The suspects were then taken to Pietermaritzburg Central Police Station and charged with robbery. The SAPS also took the victim, who sustained a stab wound to his right arm, to the Boom Street clinic, where he received medical attention. The quick reaction from SAPS made the arrests possible.”