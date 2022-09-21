Two sentenced for KZN farm murder

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Two KwaZulu-Natal men were sentenced to life and 68 years imprisonment for a string of offences including murder, housebreaking with intent to rob, and robbery.

The pair, Bethwell Sifiso Mthembu (31) and Bhekizizwe Bheki Mchunu (32) were sentenced by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Mthembu was sentenced to life and 28 years imprisonment, while Mchunu was sentenced to 57 years imprisonment.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), their conviction and sentencing relate to an incident in September 2018, where Pamela and Peter Scott were attacked on their farm on the outskirts of the Creighton area, in the Harry Gwala District Municipality.

NPA Regional Spokesperson, Natasha Kara said Mthembu and Mchunu planned to rob the Scotts and to do so, armed themselves with knives and a firearm.

She said they forcefully entered the house and shot Peter Scott dead while tying up his wife, Pamela.

Kara said the men ransacked the house, taking laptops, money, and cellphones.

They were arrested when police followed up on leads. One of their co-accused, Moses Mthembu, who was also arrested, died during the trial, said Kara.

In court, she said, Senior State Advocate Roan Du Preez, handed in a Victim Impact Statement, compiled by Scott’s family members, and facilitated by Court Preparation Manager, Roelien Wiesner. The family said the incident had left them, friends, and the community physically and emotionally traumatised.

She said Mthembu was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, five years for housebreaking with intent to rob, 15 years for robbery, and eight years for unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

Kara said the sentences were taken as one sentence: resulting in the sentence of life and 28 years imprisonment.

Kara said Mchunu was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for housebreaking with intent to rob, 15 years for robbery, and 30 years for murder.

“In sentencing Mchunu, the court deviated from the minimum sentence of life imprisonment for murder, taking into consideration that he had spent four years in prison, awaiting trial. The court ordered that his sentences for robbery and housebreaking, run concurrently with the 30 years for murder, thus resulting in an effective sentence of 30 years imprisonment,” said Kara.

Kara said the NPA lauded the successful finalisation of this matter, considering the excellent work done by the prosecution and the police.

“We hope that sentences such as this will deter like-minded people from committing similar offences,” she said.