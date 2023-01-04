Two shot dead in KwaMashu, Durban

Witness Reporter

Two people were shot dead in KwaMashu’s ‘A’ section in Durban on Wednesday.

Kyle van Reenen, Emer-G-Med’s spokesperson, said just before midday on Wednesday, paramedics, together with multiple emergency service agencies, responded to the scene of a shooting incident in KwaMashu.

When Emer-G-Med paramedics arrived, Van Reenen said they found the scene secured by members of private security and the police.

He said two men were found to have been shot and were both declared dead on arrival of paramedics.

“The motive for the shooting and the events preceding it are unknown and will form the subject of a South African Police Services investigation,” said Van Reenen.