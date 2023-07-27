Two shot dead in KwaMashu shooting

By Akheel Sewsunker

Two on-duty security guards were ambushed and shot dead at A Section in KwaMashu, Durban, on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the security guards were on duty when they were killed.

“Reports indicate that the two security guards were escorting technicians who were due to work on a cellphone tower when they were accosted by the suspects who fired several shots at them,” he said.

The [security guards] were declared dead at the scene and the suspects allegedly fled on foot with the victims’ firearms. A manhunt for the suspects is underway,” he said.

The police are investigating two counts of murder.