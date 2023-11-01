Two shot dead near Inanda

By Witness Reporter

Two men were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds near Inanda, KZN, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

ALS Paramedics said when paramedics arrived at the scene they found SAPS already on scene.

“Paramedics assessed two males believed to be in their twenties and thirties who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the men and they were declared deceased on the scene,” said ALS Paramedics.

It alleged that the men were involved in a hijacking.

“It is alleged that the two occupants were hijacked during the night but this [has not] been confirmed,” said ALS Paramedics.