Two shot in Glenwood, Durban

By Akheel Sewsunker

Two people were injured after they were shot in an alleged shooting in Glenwood, Durban, on Wednesday morning.

ALS Paramedics said they received multiple calls about the shooting incident and are currently on scene of the active crime scene in the Glenwood area in Durban.

“Paramedics received numerous calls of a shooting incident that occurred and arrived on scene to find SAPS in attendance,” said ALS Paramedics.

ALS Paramedics said that three people were taken in by the police.

Three occupants, suspected to be criminals, have been caught by the SAPS, with two sustaining gunshot wounds. ALS paramedics are currently treating them before they wil be transported to a nearby hospital for the further care they require," said ALS paramedics.

The entire intersection in the area has been closed for the police and forensic departments to do their investigations.