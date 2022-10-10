Two suspected armed robbers killed in shootout with police in Durban

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Two suspected armed robbers were shot and killed following a high-speed chase and shootout in Newlands East, Durban, over the weekend.

According to police, a courier vehicle was robbed on the M7 near Edwin Swales Drive on Saturday morning by a group of armed men who fled the scene with a large quantity of valuable goods.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said a description of the vehicle used in the armed robbery was circulated and was later spotted travelling in the Newlands East area.

He said police officers from various units and police stations together with security officers pursued the suspects.

Naicker said the armed suspects opened fire at police officers and a shootout ensued during the high-speed chase.

The suspects soon lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a barrier. They abandoned their vehicle and continued to shoot at police officers while fleeing on foot. Two men were fatally wounded during the shootout while others were able to escape into nearby bushes.

Despite an extensive search of the area by the K9 Unit, the remaining suspects managed to evade arrest, he said.

Naicker said an investigation into the shooting is under way and detectives believe that the men are linked to numerous robberies in the eThekwini area.