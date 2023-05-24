Two suspected robbers shot dead in Durban

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Two men suspected of robbing a courier vehicle were shot dead during a shootout with police at Newlands East, Durban, on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the men had stolen electronic devices, among other items, along the N2 freeway in Paddock in the morning.

Investigations led police to Newlands East where three suspects were found offloading their loot. The suspects ignored police’s instructions to surrender, opened fire at police and a shootout ensued.

“After the shootout, two suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds,” said police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker.

The third man involved in the robbery was arrested and two firearms were recovered at the scene.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been summoned to the scene for further investigations,” said Naicker.