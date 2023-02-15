Two suspects arrested for Kokstad constable’s murder

Witness Reporter

Two suspects aged 26 and 31 have been arrested for the murder of student constable Mzimasi Hloba (28), who was stationed at Kokstad police station.

Hloba was killed off duty on Monday while travelling along R56 Main Road, Meyi Location near Ibisi.

According to a statement released by Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo of the Hawks, after losing control of his vehicle, Hloba got out of his vehicle to assess damages while his female friend remained in the vehicle.

While busy checking the vehicle, they were accosted by five suspects who robbed them of their belongings. The suspects fired a shot at him and fled the scene on foot.

He added that Hloba was declared dead on scene and his female friend was taken to hospital for medical attention.

A case of murder and armed robbery was reported at Ibisi police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members for further investigation.

“A joint operation was conducted and two suspects were arrested on Tuesday,” said Mhlongo.

He added that the suspects are expected to appear in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court on Friday.