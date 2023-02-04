Two teachers injured after car crashes down school embankment

Witness Reporter

Two teachers from Intaphuka Primary School in Ndwedwe, KZN, were injured after their car crashed down an embankment on Friday morning.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they received a call for assistance on Friday morning for two teachers and a 10-year-old pupil who suffered an anxiety attack.

Balram said Rusa members were told that a grey Toyota Urban Cruiser failed to stop in the parking lot. Two women, aged 55 and 57 years old, who were in the car suffered moderate injuries.

A 10-year-old suffered an anxiety attack after witnessing the incident.

“The three were treated on scene before being transported to hospital by ambulance,” said Balram.