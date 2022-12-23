Two women shot dead and one injured in robbery

Witness Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for a group of criminals after two women were shot dead and another was injured while travelling to Zimbabwe.

It is understood that three suspects apparently boarded the Harare-bound bus at Bosman in Pretoria, pretending to be passengers, when they attacked.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the bus belonging to Copperbelt Bus Comapany, reportedly left Pretoria just after 1 am on Thursday.

“As it passed Mantsole Weighbridge along the N1, one of the suspects allegedly produced a firearm and shot through the front windscreen, forcing the driver to pull over. The other suspects shot three women, instantly killing two and critically injuring the other.

All other passengers were robbed of their belongings, including cash, cellphones and passports. The suspects were allegedly picked up by another motor vehicle that was apparently following the bus.

Mojapelo said police in Bela-Bela have opened two counts of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.

“The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has ordered that the suspects be hunted down and brought to book.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a foreign national was arrested after he allegedly attempted to bribe a police sergeant at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

The team recently confiscated and impounded a truck with two trailers that was allegedly involved in illegal mining at Northam in the Waterberg District.

“The suspect allegedly approached the member and offered to pay him R6 000 to release the truck. He was immediately arrested,” he said.

Mojapelo said the suspect was expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.