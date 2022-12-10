Two young friends drown tragically on KZN South Coast beach

Witness Reporter

Two girls, aged 12 and 15, drowned after they were swept out to sea by strong rapids while swimming at the beach in Park Rynie on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The Mi7 National Group said its emergency medical team was dispatched just after 1 pm after a request for assistance from the police’s search and rescue teams in Park Rynie.

ALSO READ | Worry over drownings

“Police teams had embarked on a widescale rescue operation after two young girls, both friends, were swept out to sea by strong rapids.

“It is believed their families were holidaying in the area and the girls, aged 12 and 15, were playing in the surf when the current pulled them deeper,” said the Mi7 in a statement.

Bystanders recovered the body of the 15-year-old girl who had drowned, and extensive rescue operations by police, Mi7 medics, and their counterparts from other service providers, were underway to find the 12-year-old.

ALSO READ | Three drown in Nongoma, northern KZN

Mi7 said the search was called off until Sunday morning due to oceanic conditions.