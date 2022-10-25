Tyre thief nabbed in just three minutes

Witness Reporter

It took just three minutes for a man suspected of stealing from a car in the city centre to be arrested.

This, thanks to the keen observation skills of a Safe City surveillance operator and swift response by the SAPS.

Lucas Holtzhausen, general manager of Safe City, said that on Friday at 11.37 am, two suspicious men were seen standing on Boshoff Street next to Professor Nyembezi building.

“One suspect was wearing a pair of blue jeans and a black hooded jacket.

“This suspect then opened the rear of a silver-grey Opel Corsa LDV, which was parked next to Professor Nyembezi building, and removed a tyre with the rim and proceeded towards Pietermaritz Street.

“The SAPS was immediately contacted whilst the operator continued monitoring the progress of the suspect.

The SAPS responded swiftly and at 11.40 am the suspect who removed the tyre and rim was apprehended outside Chicken King Restaurant and Bar in Pietermaritz Street. The tyre and rim was also recovered by the SAPS. They then waited at the vehicle until the driver returned and a statement was obtained from her.

Holtshausen said the man was taken to Pietermaritzburg Central Police station and charged for theft out of a motor vehicle. “Vehicle owners are advised not to leave unconcealed valuables in their vehicles when they go shopping,” he warned