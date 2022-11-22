Uber driver killed after being runover by alleged hijackers

Nompilo Kunene

An Uber driver was shot and then runover by his alleged hijackers in the Pietermaritzburg CBD early on Tuesday morning.

The general manager of Pietermaritzburg’s crime-fighting initiative, Safe City, Lucas Holtzhausen, said while monitoring their surveillance cameras, the team spotted a large gathering on the corners of Masekwane and Pietermaritz streets and were busy watching a maroon Toyota Etios that was stationary at the intersection.

Holtzhausen said the police were informed about the suspicious incident happening.

“While awaiting the SAPS, the operator then observed a [man] being pushed out of the vehicle which then drove over him.

“The vehicle then made a U-turn and sped towards Church Street. The operator kept on following the vehicle while waiting for SAPS response.”

Holtzhausen said an Mi7 car then started tailing the maroon Toyota Etios which continued up Church Street and turned right into Boshoff Street, and then left into Pietermaritz Street.

He said the car then turned left into Symonds Street and then stopped.

“The suspects then got out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot into the old Sobantu taxi rank.

“While running away the surveillance operator noticed one of the suspects throwing an object towards a dustbin in the rank.”

He added the suspects were caught at the new taxi rank by MI7 and AET Security members.

Holtzhausen said the police confirmed that the Uber driver, who was declared dead at the scene, had responded to a request for transport by the two suspects.

“The suspects then decided to hijack the vehicle and shot the driver. The firearm which was used was recovered near the dustbin.”

Holtzhausen said due to the vigilance of the Safe City surveillance operator and the excellent partnership with local private security companies and the SAPS the two suspects were quickly brought to book for the heinous crime which they had committed.

He said the video footage of the incident with a statement from the surveillance operator has been compiled and handed to the SAPS for investigation and prosecution purposes.

“E-hailing taxi drivers are warned to exercise extreme caution when attending to late-night calls as it might be an attempt to hijack their vehicles,” said Holtzhausen.

The police are yet to comment on the matter.