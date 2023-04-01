Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ+ law sparks outrage

By Nompilo Kunene

Local LGBTQ+ and human rights activists have added their voices to the global outcry over Uganda’s newly passed anti-homosexual legislation.

The recent passing of an anti-homosexual bill in Uganda has sparked outrage among human rights activists across the globe.

The bill, which was passed with widespread support in Uganda’s parliament last week, criminalises same-sex relations and imposes harsh penalties on individuals found guilty of engaging in homosexual activity.

ALSO READ | KZN Health Department to pilot LGBTQI+ clinics

The bill has been regarded by many as one of the toughest pieces of anti-gay legislation that has been passed in Africa.

Homosexual acts are already illegal in Uganda, but this bill introduces many new criminal offences.

Under the new law, individuals convicted of engaging in homosexual acts could face up to life imprisonment, and even death sentences.

The legislation also criminalises the promotion of homosexuality and imposes penalties on anyone who fails to report a suspected homosexual to the authorities.

“It’s like the government is trying to say ‘we are erasing you’,” Sizwe Sithole, the board chairperson of the Pietermaritzburg-based Uthingo Network, said.

He said the passing of the bill was “disheartening to say the least.”

ALSO READ | We want promised clinics, says KZN’s LGBTQI+ community

But what is more disheartening to see, he said, was the very loud silence by the South African government.

It’s disheartening that government is silent, doing nothing and saying nothing about the serious repercussions that are going to result from the passing of this law in Uganda.

Sithole said the law was “ridiculous” as it fights against the very existence of gay people.

If you read those laws properly, it states that if you basically identify yourself that you are an LGBTQ+ person, or even an ally, you are facing a life sentence. In a nutshell, this is the government saying, ‘we are forcefully erasing you and your existence’, and I’m not sure if such a thing even is possible.

“How do you erase the existence of a human being? The government is trying to do the impossible, but the really sad part is that they want to do this at the expense of people’s lives.”

The final version has yet to be officially published but elements discussed in parliament include:

• Individuals or institutions which support or fund LGBTQ+ rights’ activities or organisations, or publish, broadcast and distribute pro-gay media material and literature, face prosecution and imprisonment.

• Media groups, journalists and publishers face prosecution and imprisonment for publishing, broadcasting, distribution of any content that advocates for gay rights or “promotes homosexuality.

• Death penalty for what is described as “aggravated homosexuality”, that is sexual abuse of a child, a person with disability or vulnerable people, or in cases where a victim of homosexual assault is infected with a life-long illness.

• A person who is convicted of grooming or trafficking children for purposes of engaging them in homosexual activities faces life in prison.

• Property owners also face risk of being jailed if their premises are used as a “brothel” for homosexual acts, or any other sexual minorities’ rights activities.

ALSO READ | Waldhausen steps down from Pietermaritzburg-based Uthingo Network

The passing of the bill has sparked widespread condemnation from human rights organisations from all over the world who have described it as a gross violation of basic human rights.

Amnesty International has called on the Ugandan government to repeal the law, while the United Nations has warned that the legislation could lead to an increase in discrimination and violence against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Ugandan government has defended the law, arguing that it is necessary to protect the country’s moral values and traditions.

Commenting on the media in Uganda being prohibited from reporting on any content that advocates for gay rights, Makhudu Sefara, from the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef), said media freedom is a right that is not a given, but it’s a right that should always be fought for.

It is quite clear that the inclusion of the laws that relate to the media are calculated to make sure that there is a veil of secrecy created around the abuse of the people of Uganda so that it is not publicised for the world to see and intervene, and to make the rest of the world believe that the country of Uganda is fully behind this homophobic legislation.

“We believe that this law is unjust; it is a law which we must campaign against, it is a law that must be rejected,” said Sefara.