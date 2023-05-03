UK ‘ready to deal’ with coronation threats after man arrested

By AFP

UK security services are “ready to deal” with the challenges presented by the coronation, the government said Wednesday, after the arrest of a man suspected of throwing shotgun cartridges into the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Police arrested the man, who was allegedly armed with a knife, on Tuesday evening, causing concern just days before King Charles III’s coronation, which will be attended by global royalty and world leaders.

Security minister Tom Tugendhat sought to reassure the public on Wednesday, telling Times Radio that police were “all over” the challenges presented by the historic event.

Our intelligence and other security forces are extremely aware of the challenges that we face and ready to deal with them as the police did quite brilliantly yesterday [on Tuesday].

The Metropolitan Police said officers also on Tuesday conducted a controlled explosion on a suspicious bag the arrested man was carrying “as a precaution”.

It later added that it was not treating the matter as terrorism-related.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after he was searched and a knife was found, the London force said in an update around three hours after the incident.

Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody,” Met Police chief superintendent Joseph McDonald said in a statement.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.”

Golden Orb

British media reported that neither Charles, 74, or his wife Queen Consort Camilla, 75, were at the palace at the time.

Buckingham Palace officials declined to comment.

The drama unfolded Tuesday evening after the man approached the gates to the palace and threw several items into the grounds suspected to be shotgun cartridges, according to the Met.

They have been recovered and will be taken for specialist examination.

The Mall, leading to Buckingham Palace, has been closed off to traffic in preparation for Saturday’s coronation, which is the first to take place in Britain for 70 years.

Thousands of ceremonial troops will take part in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey as part of the coronation — dress rehearsals for which took place overnight Tuesday to Wednesday — with huge crowds expected.

The security operation to protect the route to and from the abbey, dubbed Operation Golden Orb, is one of the biggest in recent years.

It will include rooftop snipers and undercover officers, as well as airport-style scanners, sniffer dogs and a no-fly zone over central London.

New police powers to stop protests have been brought forward to ensure that roads and footpaths remain open during the celebrations, said Tugendhat.

The streets of the capital have in recent years been blocked by environmental protesters, and republicans opposed to the monarchy say they will stage a demonstration on the procession route.

“The police need to have extra powers to move people on. I think that’s perfectly reasonable,” said Tugendhat.

The minister rejected reports that the security operation would cost at least £100 million (just over R2 billion), telling Sky News: “It’s not a figure I recognise.”