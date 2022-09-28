Ukhozi FM news producer and host, Bongani Mavuso, dies

Witness Reporter

Ukhozi FM on Tuesday afternoon confirmed the death of its current affairs news producer and news host, Bongani Mavuso.

In a Facebook post, the radio station sent out its condolences to Mavuso’s family, friends and their listeners.

In a statement, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said Mavuso died after a short illness.

It is with great sadness and sorrow that we have learnt of the untimely passing of one of the brilliant journalists, senior producer, author and poet, Bongani Mavuso, who we regarded as one of the brightest lights of our time.

“Even though we knew of the episodes of ill health that he was going through, we still nursed the hope that he was going to fully recover from his illness, but God had other plans for his life.”

She added Mavuso was proud of his culture and heritage and left a legacy that will endure for many generations to come.

Dube-Ncube said it was painful that Mavuso died during Heritage Month as he was someone who treasured the heritage of people through his writings and radio shows.

Apart from hosting the popular current affairs show “Abasiki Bebunda and Ezangempelasonto” on uKhozi FM, the multi-talented Mavuso was also an award-winning author and poet who through his voice and knowledge inspired many of the younger generation and unearthed a lot of talent.

Dube-Ncube said Mavuso was a marvel to listen to and he presented his shows with dedication and determination.

The radio fraternity is poorer for the loss of such a young and talented radio personality.

The IFP also sent out their condolences and said as a journalist, Mavuso had a sharp mind and was highly respected by his peers for his professionalism and social nature.