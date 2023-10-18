UKZN and Ster-Kinekor to help schools in KZN

By Witness Reporter

The UKZN Foundation, together with the College of Health Sciences, have partnered with Ster-Kinekor for their Vision Mission.

According to a press release, the campaign will offer free eye screening for pupils from high schools and primary schools across KwaZulu-Natal.

The screenings are held as part of Eye Care Awareness Month on October 26 from 9am to 4pm at Ster-Kinekor Gateway to raise awareness on eye health, specifically around the prevention and treatment of avoidable blindness.

The Discipline of Optometry will provide basic eye screening for eye problems including cataracts, stereopsis, colour vision and the need for spectacles for both short and far-sighted conditions.

Dr Naimah Ebrahim Khan, School of Health Sciences Optometry academic leader, said that over one billion cases of visual impairment are not acknowledged.

Vision screening helps to alleviate this burden by detecting correctable vision problems, thus improving the chances of assisting those who need it the most and improving quality of life. UKZN Optometry is appreciative of the opportunity to partner in this initiative with Ster-Kinekor. READ MORE Inflation rises sharply to 5.4%

“This will allow our students a meaningful opportunity to give their time and utilise their skills to align with one of UKZN’s mission statements regarding being critically engaged with society,” said Khan.

Head of CSI Transformation and Wellness at Ster-Kinekor, Geraldine Engelman, said the free screening will be stationed near the cinema.

Vision issues are among the most challenging for disadvantaged communities. Through a partnership with UKZN, this will have a huge impact on future generations, especially those from under-resourced schools.

“Children who are bullied for their eye problems at school and who cannot fully see the chalkboard in classrooms to learn, will now have the opportunity for a free eye screening,” she said.