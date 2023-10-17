UKZN becomes South African first in accounting

By Witness Reporter

UKZN has become the first South African university to be awarded a Certificate of Recognition by the Southern African Institute of Government Auditors (SAIGA) for an academically sound Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting degree.

The award was made at SAIGA’s third annual conference in September.

According to a press release by UKZN, it is the first university whose student with a degree in Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting can register with SAIGA.

ALSO READ | UKZN to help students succeed in Matric Exams

“This recognition is strategically significant as it means that UKZN Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting graduates are eligible for membership of SAIGA and that their qualification is a direct feeder to the Registered Government Auditor (RGA) designation – the highest professional designation within public sector finance and auditing; and a professional qualification offered at a postgraduate level at National Qualifications Framework (NQF) level 8 and accredited by the South African Qualifications Authority.

“It acknowledges the University’s on-going contribution in terms of the RGA designation,” said the statement.

Dean and Head of the School of Accounting, Economics and Finance (SAEF), Professor Mabutho Sibanda said:

“This recognition will enable the SAEF to establish strong links with industry which will promote graduate employability. It will also contribute to the achievement of our strategic goal of high-impact societal and stakeholder community engagement.

ALSO READ | UKZN lecturer achieves his PhD, juggling work and studies

It opens up opportunities for UKZN to become a recognised provider of SAIGA Continuous Professional Development programmes; collaboration in providing industry training sessions to third-year students at no cost to the University such as Generally Recognised Accounting Practice and Modified Cash Standard updates training; the introduction of SAIGA student ambassadors and student chapters at UKZN and collaboration to facilitate guest lectures.

“The SAIGA conference provided a platform for Accounting and Auditing professionals to engage on various topics that are impacting the industry and the public sector under the theme: Advancing Auditing and Accountability for the Citizens and the Future,” said Sibanda.