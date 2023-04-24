UKZN to beef up security following spate of crime incidents

By Nosipho Gumede

The University of Kwa-Zulu-Natal has announced that it will be beefing up security on their campuses and residences following the recent spate of crime incidents.

According to the university’s executive director of corporate relations Normah Zondo, there have been two notable incidents.

“On April 14, in the early hours, some students were robbed at the E G Malherbe Main Library on the Howard College campus where three unknown males entered the library and robbed five students of their belongings, including three laptops and five cellphones.

They added that another robbery took place at a UKZN residence on April 7 and on April 20, the police arrested two suspects in connection with the robbery, who were expected to appear in court on April 21.

“UKZN will continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible for criminal activities on campus are apprehended.

The university is investigating the circumstances surrounding these incidents, including allegations that some staff members may have enabled or abetted the crimes. The library robbery happened soon after the suspension of approximately 10 staff members belonging to the risk management services division.

She said the university is taking actions to enhance security on campus and in residences.

Measures discussed with SRC members

Some measures were discussed with SRC members during a recent meeting which include:

Upskilling and ongoing training for insourced risk management services (RMS) personnel.

Analysing the usage of libraries and other student facilities open beyond office hours to strengthen security during those periods.

Exploring the possibility of establishing a toll-free number for reporting incidents.

Partnering with community forums and security agents to improve the safety of the areas students frequent daily.

Engaging landlords to ensure they meet security expectations according to their contractual obligations

She added that the university is in the process of hiring 20 new risk management services (RMS) staff members and has plans to bring on board an additional 20 in the coming months.

UKZN’s RMS, Crime Prevention Unit (CPU), and SAPS have increased patrols and implemented additional security measures. Strategic campus areas are monitored by CCTV cameras, entry points require valid access cards, static guards are posted at residences and libraries, and high-risk public roads frequented by students are patrolled by private security.

She added that a mobile security app, downloadable from the university website, allows students and staff to alert RMS of emergencies with a single touch.

“We want to emphasise that our campuses continue to operate as usual, and the university is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all students, staff, guests, and property,” said Zondo.