UKZN founding vice-chancellor and principal releases his latest book

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Former University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) founding vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, has described his book with three words; leadership, transformation and teams.

The book, Leadership for Transformation since the Dawn of South Africa’s Democracy was launched on Wednesday at the UKZN Howard College campus in Durban.

Makgoba, who is a leading South African immunologist, physician, public health advocate and academic, said the book took him 23 years to write and it was completed with the help of his daughter, who was kinder with her words and found a way to make the truth sound more palatable.

The book was foreworded by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

In this book, Makgoba shares his experience and interaction with different South African leaders. He described the South African president Nelson Mandela as “one of his kind” and an exceptional leader, and described the former president that followed, Thabo Mbeki, as an arrogant African intellectual, who made many right decisions but had his blind spots, like Zimbabwe and the treatment for HIV.

He said the only way to describe Jacob Zuma was with a song by Roberta Flack Killing Me Softly.

He said Zuma was the one president who made all the wrong decisions with a smile on his face.

Out of all the presidents, it seemed the current president Cyril Ramaphosa was the least liked. Makgoba said Ramaphosa made no decisions on his own and his daughter labelled him an “avoidant leader”.

The book offers a profound reflection on South Africa’s transformation journey over the past 29 years, as observed by Professor Makgoba. Born on October 29, 1952, in Sekhukhune, South Africa, he has dedicated his career to the pursuit of transformative change in various spheres of society.

According to Makgoba, this book described the leadership of the country from his experiences.

In 1994, Professor Makgoba focused on contributing to the transformation of the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) in the new post-apartheid era.

This dedication led him on a journey that spanned leadership roles at institutions including Wits, the Medical Research Council (MRC) of South Africa, UKZN, and the national planning commission. His extensive experience provided him with unique insights into the challenges and opportunities facing South Africa during its transformative journey.

Throughout his career, Professor Makgoba has been a keen observer of leadership decisions and their impact on societal transformation. He emphasises the crucial role of courageous, decisive, and visionary leadership in driving meaningful change. His experiences extend beyond academia, as he served on panels related to critical issues, such as HIV/Aids and Covid-19.

Professor Makgoba’s reflections on leadership are informed by his interactions with four South African presidents and numerous ministers. These experiences have deepened his understanding of the intricate relationship between leadership styles and the outcomes they yield. His observations, though at times controversial, are rooted in the reality of South Africa’s complex journey towards democracy and equity.