UKZN lecturer achieves his PhD, juggling work and studies

By Akheel Sewsunker

An incident in Cape Town involving violence in the entertainment industry sparked the interest of a UKZN lecturer.

This has lead him to conduct a study that has earned him a PhD from the School of Applied Human Sciences.

Dr Nkosingiphile Mbhele, who is a lecturer at UKZN in the Criminology and Forensic Studies discipline was inspired to look into issues concerning violence and those who offer protection to patrons.

This comes after he discovered a rapid rise in violent behaviour in this area.

Mbhele’s supervisor, Professor Shanta Singh, said alcohol and drug consumption has increased both nationally and internationally and often results in violence and his study promotes ways of how these environments could be made safer.

“The study investigated Pietermaritzburg’s nature of alcohol establishments where protection of patrons from crime or dangerous situations is concerned, their business’s compliance with laws, specifically the Private Security Industry Regulation Act 56 of 2001, and whether bouncers were trained and registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA),” he said.

Mbhele looked into multiple facets in order to complete his research and liaised with bouncers, employees from the enforcement and compliance divisions of the PSIRA, owners and managers of bars and clubs, as well as customers.

He added that most bouncers lack proper training and are not registered with PSIRA as private securities and that most bars go against rules in the process of hiring bouncers.

Most bouncers are also uninformed of any relevant legal requirements that control their profession and market,” he said.

Mbhele added that he was grateful for the support he had received and that he had to juggle between his job and his studies.

Gratitude also goes to my parent’s late friend, Mr Mfundo Radebe, for his wise words and for encouraging me during my journey. During the night when gathering data, friends provided safety, and support; inspiring me to continue working hard even when I wanted to give up. Their encouragement and support fuelled my determination,” he said.

Mbhele added that he aims to focus on his academics and to hopefully teach some day abroad.