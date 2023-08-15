UKZN online learning disrupted

By Akheel Sewsunker

Some online lessons being held at the University of KwaZulu Natal have been disrupted by crude videos, among other tactics to stop learning.

UKZN moved to an online learning platform in the midst of student protests regarding Nsfas funding.

The protests over the past week have resulted in damage to UKZN property, as well as disruption to the curriculum.

Despite being moved to the online platform, there have been reports of these online lessons being disrupted by students who demand that their problems be fixed before lessons can continue.

The interruptions include using the interface for drawing on the slides, making them illegible, as well as disrupting the lecturers as they are speaking and even posting crude content, such as pornography, to disrupt the teaching process.

According to the executive director for corporate relations, Normah Zondo, the higher education sector in the country is currently experiencing challenges, “with violent protests erupting at some universities nationwide”.

As a precautionary measure and to ensure that the integrity of the academic programme is maintained during this complex period, UKZN took a decision that all teaching and learning move online as of Thursday, August 10, 2023.

“This is in accordance with the senate-approved emergency teaching and learning plan. In line with this plan, students involved in clinical practicals and/or lab practicals will continue as scheduled,” she said.

She added that disruptions to the online domain were isolated.

“The university is aware of a few isolated attempts to disrupt online lectures last week. However, many other lectures and online learning activities continue smoothly.”

