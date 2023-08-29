UKZN protest: Students walk free as case was not enrolled

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Two University of KwaZulu-Natal students who were arrested in connection with damages caused at the university last week were let free after their case was not enrolled.

The students, who were arrested on Thursday afternoon, were expected to appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. However, that did not happen after it emerged the case had not been enrolled.

They were arrested in connection with a protest that took place last Monday, during which university property was damaged.

The UKZN students were protesting against the new direct payment system, called Tenet Technology, which has been adopted by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

The new system started at the end of June and students said that there have been problems from the beginning.

In the new system, Nsfas appointed suppliers to manage the payments and universities are no longer involved in the payment process or the appointment of suppliers.