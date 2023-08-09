UKZN protesting students arrested

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Five students from the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) Pietermaritzburg campus were arrested just before midnight on Monday during an ongoing protest.

Protests began on Thursday last week but intensified on Monday, resulting in police using rubber bullets and teargas to disperse the crowd.

It is alleged that the students went as far as damaging university property and burnt a car as well. Students also allegedly broke windows in some of the buildings by throwing stones at them.

On Tuesday morning, the protest erupted again at the campus but it simmered down just before 11 am.

The students are protesting against the new direct payment called Tenet, which has been adopted by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

The new payment system started at the end of June and students say that there have been problems from the beginning.

Nsfas appointed suppliers to manage the payments, meaning universities are no longer involved in the payment process or the appointment of suppliers.

The students complained that since the new system was introduced, they do not get their allowances in full, which has led to some students who stay in private accommodation being evicted due to non-payment of rent.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the five arrested students are men, aged between 22 and 25 years. He said they have been charged with public violence and malicious damage to property.

They are due to appear in court on Thursday.

A student representative council (SRC) member, who spoke to The Witness but asked not to be named for fear of being victimised, said he only saw the damage to property yesterday morning since it happened on Monday night.

Students are angry, we understand that but I do not agree with the damaging of university property. An SRC car was also burnt as I am speaking to you. It is not right to damage the property that you are still going to need in the future.

He added that he was not aware if the protest was going to continue but they were still going to engage with students.

When The Witness visited the university on Tuesday it was quiet, with only a few students seen inside the campus. Most of the gates were open and some of them were broken.

There were also police officers conducting patrols inside the campus.

Executive director of corporate relations at UKZN, Normah Zondo, said they strongly denounce the violent actions observed and emphasised that violence is antithetical to the principles of the institution.

She said no level of frustration or dissatisfaction can warrant the destruction of assets designed to serve and enhance the learning experience for countless future generations.

We understand that the protests’ root cause is discontent regarding the Nsfas allowances — as Nsfas has recently taken significant steps to assume direct responsibility for disbursing student allowances. Risk management services, with support from the police and private security personnel, are on high alert and are overseeing the situation at all our campuses.

“We would like to commend the police for acting swiftly and arresting five suspects linked to the violence at the Pietermaritzburg campus. We have been informed that more arrests are imminent. The university will work closely with law enforcement to ensure perpetrators are brought to book,” she said.

Zondo did not get into details about the damage that was done at the university.

Nsfas said, due to the prevalent fraudulent activities targeted at its beneficiaries and to align with its student-centred model, it resolved to take over the payment of allowances to its beneficiaries.