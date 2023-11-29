UKZN receives R20m to help provide debt relief for students

By Witness Reporter

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has received R20 million to assist in providing debt relief for students.

According to a press release by the university, the cash injection is from the Moses Kotane Institute (MKI) and the newly-established merSETA Skills Development Fund which aims to ease the problems of skills gaps and the student debt burden in KZN.

“Various other higher education institutions, including the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), Durban University of Technology (DUT), and University of Zululand (UNIZULU), will also benefit,” said the statement.

It added that the debt relief assistance is a beacon of hope, particularly for students from historically disadvantaged backgrounds, helping alleviate financial constraints and open doors to brighter futures.

“merSETA is committed to enhancing workforce employability, fostering economic growth, and promoting social inclusivity and equity. The merSETA Skills Development Fund, championed by MKI, reflects a collective ambition to close the skills gap as well as upskill and reskill individuals – a crucial component of the economic reconstruction and recovery plan,” said the statement.

The statement added that the initiative will not only hold the potential to drive KwaZulu-Natal’s economic resurgence but also promises sustainable growth in the long run.

Acting Executive Director of the UKZN Foundation Mr Steve Camp said the debt relief will help ease the strain on students.

Philanthropic support from UKZN partners such as the Moses Kotane Institute and merSETA lifts a weight from our students in tough economic times, freeing them to get into the job market, to lead healthy, joy-filled lives and find purpose in work, play, family and more. It is a gift beyond measure.

Acting CEO of MKI, Advocate Thembelihle Mapipa added that they wished to address the challenges faced by students

“Our focus over the years has been on making a significant contribution to improving the skills development of KZN’s younger generation. In approaching merSETA, we sought support to develop strategies that not only enhance employability and productivity but also contribute to economic growth and promote a more inclusive and equitable society,” she said.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs Siboniso Duma said he supported the initiative

“This programme is a significant step in the right direction for our province,” said Duma.