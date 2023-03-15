PICS | UKZN students launch hybrid rocket

Witness Reporter

The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) mechanical engineering students successfully test launched their Phoenix 1 D hybrid rocket demonstrator on Tuesday.

The students who are part of the Aerospace Systems Research Institute (ASRI) Space Propulsion Programme, launched the Phoenix 1 D hybrid rocket demonstrator which was carrying experimental sensors and cameras as part of the mission.

ALSO READ | Pupils show their talent in Art in the Park schools’ competition

According to a statement released by the university, UKZN is currently the only South African university pursuing an applied rocket propulsion programme, producing graduates with skills in advanced manufacturing, aerospace systems design, rocket launch operations and computational analysis.

The team is now preparing for the second and final test for the campaign, that of the Phoenix 1C, a low-altitude rocket and, weather-permitting, it will be launched with experimental payloads for the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), SANSA and a private company that the engineers hope to recover.

It added that both vehicles include design changes to the airframes and onboard systems that make them structurally more efficient, and form a critical part of ASRI’s mission to develop larger, orbital launch systems.

1/2 Phoenix 1D on the Rail 2 Photo: Supplied. 2/2

Previously launched rockets

“In March 2021, the former Aerospace Systems Research Group (ASReG), successfully launched the Phoenix-1B Mark IIr sounding rocket,” read the statement.

It said it travelled 17,9 km into the air achieving a new African hybrid rocket altitude record.