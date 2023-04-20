UKZN students under siege from gun-wielding thugs

By Chris Ndaliso

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) students in Durban are under siege from gun-wielding thugs who rob them of their cellphones, laptops and wallets, student leadership at Howard College said on Wednesday.

SRC chairperson Andile Shange said the attacks on students were a concern as they were occurring inside the campus premises with no security in sight to come to students’ rescue.

Shange said in a recent incident last week, gunmen stormed the library at the campus.

They stole laptops, cellphones and anything they saw valuable. All this happened in broad daylight at gunpoint. The university is aware of our predicament, but we are told that there is no money to beef-up the insourced security personnel.

He said there have been similar incidents at the Westville campus in recent weeks.

“This is a crisis and more harm will be done if this is not attended to. Students feel like they are sacrificial lambs because they have no one to fight for them inside their campuses,” he said.

A student, who asked to remain unnamed for fear of victimisation, said these robberies take place even in their residences.

ALSO READ | Three shot in armed robbery at Durban restaurant

He said last year, they had gone through the same ordeal with no significant intervention by the university.

“I have not heard of any cases as yet this year at the Pietermaritzburg campus, but last year there were a lot of cases. What is confusing is that we do not know how these criminals are able to access our residence and campus without student cards. If you do not have a student card, you need to go through the security so that you can gain entry, after you have explained to the security why you are actually there,” he said.

He said a thorough investigation was needed on how these criminals are able to gain entrance to the campus residence.

The only thing that makes sense right now is that there might be someone or some people inside the university who are giving out the information to these criminals.

Parents have also raised their concerns on social media regarding the safety of their children while on campus and in residences.

Parents express concerns on social media

They took to social media seeking advice from one another on how they can keep their children safe after the reports of continued robberies.

ALSO READ | Store robbery latest in a crime wave posing a threat to Pietermaritzburg businesses

Nombuso Mbanjwa said: “This topic is very painful. My sister’s child called me this [Wednesday] morning saying they almost died on Tuesday night when the criminals pointed firearms demanding a cellphone they did not have at that time. I told him he must just come back home. I have never been so scared.”

Nomzamo Mbeje said: “Our family member did not return to the university residence this semester. She is renting out of residence after they were attacked and laptops were taken last year.”

UKZN spokesperson

UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo said the varsity management was concerned about the “regrettable” incidents of crime on campus over the past few days.

Zondo said the safety of all their students and staff was a priority and every effort has been made to create a secure teaching and learning environment.

Unfortunately, crime is a reality that all South Africans face and the university is not immune to that reality. In the early hours of Friday, April 14 some students were robbed of their belongings at the Malherbe Main Library on the Howard College campus. According to reports, three unknown males entered the library and proceeded to rob five students of their belongings including three laptops and five cellphones.

“The incident has been reported to the police. Affected students are receiving ongoing counselling.”

She said strong links have been established between Risk Management Services (RMS), Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) and SAPS.

ALSO READ | School robbery: Teacher shot

She said the university has also increased patrols and put in place additional security, and that strategic areas on campuses are monitored by CCTV cameras and all entry points have access control and require a valid card for entry, among the measures implemented to curb the attacks.

We understand that the recent incidents have caused concern among our staff and students and we want to assure you that we take this matter seriously. We urge everyone to remain vigilant.

The provincial police did not respond to queries by the time of publication.

*Additional reporting by Lethiwe Makhanya