UKZN to help students succeed in Matric Exams

By Akheel Sewsunker

As the matric final exams approach, learners are eager to gain as much knowledge as possible before the exams and at UKZN, they have a programme dedicated to helping matric pupils.

According to Lexia Naidoo, the matric helpline coordinator, they provide support to all pupils.

“At UKZN, we have a programme called the matric helpline in the College of Agriculture, Engineering, and Science. We provide support for matric learners through online classes, and physical classes for math and science subjects. The classes are free. We also started hosting teacher development,” she said.

Naidoo added that on Saturdays, they host extra lessons.

On Saturdays, we have adopted schools to come to the university for extra lessons. We transport them and provide them with meals because these are disadvantaged schools ( quintile 1 – 3 ). READ MORE Mbalula: Govt not out of money

“Our recent project which took place this week is a Spring school that hosted 280 learners from quintile 1 to 3 schools for the entire week. This was done in collaboration with the Department of Education. We did an intense revision with a team of tutors and academics from the university, to assist students in preparing for the fast-approaching NSC exam,” she said.

She also added that they had a team of academics to help struggling students.

We have a team that will be helping students. We have a hotline where they can email any of their questions from Maths, Physical Science and Life Science. An academic will then provide them with assistance. The email address is matricexamhelpline@ukzn.ac.za. If a student is doing a past paper and they do not understand a question, they can send us an email and someone will respond on what to do,” she said.

Naidoo added that the programme will run until the start of the final exams.

“We will also be having zoom sessions before each paper (Maths, Physical Science and Life Science) to provide additional support. This is also free for learners to attend. They will be able to interact and ask questions to the tutors live. They can also find the recordings of the extra lessons we have been doing this year on our website,” said Naidoo.