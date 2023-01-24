UKZN warns of false donation claims

Witness Reporter

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has rubbished claims of a R10 million donation into the Registration Relief Fund, allegedly from a company known as Langa Civils.

This comes after a poster making these claims was circulated on social media.

According to a statement released by the university, they have not received any such donation from the company mentioned in the poster.

University warns of acts of criminality

“The university cautions anyone against using its logos and symbols in any disinformation campaign. UKZN will not hesitate to seek legal recourse against those who misuse UKZN logos and symbols for actions bordering on criminality.

We appeal to all students and staff to verify any information regarding donations with the UKZN foundation office and not to rely on unverified social media posts. The foundation is committed to ensuring that all matters relating to the Registration Relief Fund are handled in a transparent manner.

“Therefore, the university will communicate details of all donations to relevant partners, including the Student Representative Council (SRC),” read the statement.

Foundation drive

They said the university is currently embarking on a fundraising drive to raise funds to assist deserving students with registration fees. It is unfortunate that this noble cause is being hijacked for nefarious reasons.

As communicated previously, the number of awards will depend on the amount raised.

“The university remains committed to assisting deserving students, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds. Any misinformation on the fundraising drive may hinder the success of our fundraising efforts,” read the statement.