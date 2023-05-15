UKZN’s emotional graduate bags second belt

By Nosipho Gumede

Dumisani Ngobese, the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) graduate who touched the hearts of many last year has bagged his second belt.

Ngobese had been was photographed crying as he walked across the stage to receive his Bachelor of Arts degree.

The Empangeni born graduate also sealed a deal for a permanent job at the Calvin and Family Group, less than 24 hours later, after Durban businessman, Calvin Mathibeli, created a position in his office where Ngobese was going to be working close to him in [the] form of mentorship.

Mathibeli said he hired him because he came from a similar background as Ngobese, and he was touched by how Ngobese was able to overcome all the challenges around him.

This shows that he's strong and resilient. His character alone made me have an interest in helping him.

“Some people want sympathy but when I spoke to him, I learnt he didn’t want that, but is self-driven regardless of circumstances around him,” said Mathibeli.

In last years’ graduation, Ngobese said he could not afford a suit for the special occasion. He wore a black golf T-shirt, black chino pants and white sneakers.

However, this year, Ngobese came dressed to kill, as he collected his honors degree.

He wore a tailored navy suit, a white shirt, striped tie and brown formal shoes.

Ngobese expressed his gratitude on his Facebook page, thanking everyone who supported him and congratulated him on getting his honors degree.