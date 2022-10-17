Umeda aims to stimulate economic growth

Chris Ndaliso

uMgungundlovu Economic Development Agency (Umeda) is working to inject serious development into the district’s economy, the agency said on Sunday.

The agency, established in 2016, is uMgungundlovu District Municipality’s entity with a mandate to implement and promote the economic development policies of the district in the areas of economic production, investment and trade.

The agency’s CEO, Michael Newton, said the mandate includes fast-tracking the implementation of strategic and catalytic economic development projects within the district municipality.

“We also strive to deliver and optimise economic infrastructure projects, as well as packaging, developing and promoting investment opportunities for selected sectors.

“Umeda has been supporting emerging farmers throughout all seven local municipalities within uMgungundlovu District through radical agrarian socioeconomic transformation. These farmers were mentored for 16 months on registration and setting up cooperatives, production plans, market access, pricing and plantations.

“The production plans were developed with the farmers to align with market demands from private and public sectors during the planting seasons for 2019, 2020 and 2021.

‘We have approached the seven local municipalities to assist with the unused buildings to be developed as agri-hubs, and so far three of these have been developed at uMshwati, Richmond and Mkhambathini Local Municipalities.”

He said the agency has come up with catalytic projects for fast-tracking economic growth in the district.

Such projects include the Howick Falls Precinct Upgrade and Midlands Capture Site Film Studio, among others.

The Howick Falls project offers an array of semi-formalised micro enterprise sites, predominantly for persons from previously disadvantaged groupings and formal enterprises, next to the access roads to and from the falls, that include a museum, historic buildings, a church and cemetery, historic markers of the Anglo-Zulu War and WW 1 and 2.

uMgungundlovu District spokesperson Brian Zuma said the agency is an entity of the municipality and was formed with the aim of assisting with economic development and job creation.