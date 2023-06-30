Umgeni Water confirms death of exec

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Umgeni Water has confirmed that one of its officials, Xolani Chamane, was murdered on Thursday evening.

Chamane was an executive member in Infrastructure Development and joined Umgeni more than 12 years ago.

Umgeni spokesperson Shami Harichunder confirmed Chamane’s death on Friday morning. He said details surrounding the murder will be released during the course of the day.

“The body of our colleague Xolani has been identified. We believe the shooting occurred on Thursday night around 7.30pm.”

“As Umgeni water we are deeply saddened and shocked by his death and our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” he said.

Career background

Prior to Umgeni Water, Chamane acquired vast experience in the private sector as a Civil Engineer in the design and construction of the Maphephethwa Water Works upgrade, KwaMashu Waste Water Treatment Works upgrade, Spring Grove Dam, Richards Bay Minerals Upgrade, Jozini Water Reticulation, Medupi and Kusile Power Stations.

When he joined Umgeni Water, he was appointed as Project Manager and as Senior Engineer and was directly involved in the management of design, construction and contract management.