Umgeni’s tariff hike proposal rejected

Msunduzi Municipality has rejected Umgeni Water’s proposed 32% increase on the overall bulk water purchase tariff for the 2023/2024 financial year.

The report on the increase was discussed at a special full council meeting on Thursday.

According to the report presented by the manager for water services authority, Mike Greatwood, Umgeni Water has proposed a seven percent increase for their bulk water tariff for Msunduzi for the next financial year.

The overall bulk water purchase of 32% is made up of the basic bulk water tariff, and the contributions towards the cost of the Baynesfield Waterworks and Mkhomazi Dam.

Complaints made to Water and Sanitation Department, National Treasury

He added that they’ve complained to the Department of Water and Sanitation and the National Treasury that the 32% overall tariff increase must be brought in over a period of time.

It was then recommended that the mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, and City manager Lulamile Mapholoba engage with the minister of Water Affairs and the National Treasury to have this decreased as it will have a negative impact on the residents.

Increase too high for cash-strapped residents

The deputy mayor, Mxolisi Mkhize, said cash-strapped residents could not afford the increase.

He was supported by the IFP caucus leader, Thinasonke Ntombela, who added that Thebolla and Mapholoba must discuss this further with the department and National Treasury.

ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand said the proposed overall tariff increase was totally unacceptable. “It is completely out of sync with the inflation rate and removed from the reality of the present cost of living.

The time has come for the government and its institutions to grasp the reality of its duty to become efficient and productive as well as competitive just as the rest of the private sector and the public has to be in order to survive in the real world that we live in. Council’s rejection is fully supported

Ratepayers associations happy with Msunduzi’s rejection

Meanwhile, the chairperson of Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics, Anthony Waldhausen, said they welcome council’s decision to reject this increase.

“Residents have been experiencing endless increases across the board from petrol, electricity, food … and this would be a relief to all. We hope that this rejection of the increase will be permanent and not increase at a later stage.

“We also appeal to the council not to increase the general tariffs for 2023/2024,” he said.