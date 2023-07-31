Umgungundlovu crime blitz sees over 100 arrests

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The recent high density operations by police in the Umgungundlovu District have yielded good results, with over 100 arrests for various offences.

The operations which included stop and searches, vehicle searches, police visibility and the tracing of suspects started on Thursday and ended on Sunday.

According to Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, during the operation the police were working together with members of private security companies and members of community policing forums.

ALSO READ | ‘Construction mafia’ arrests

He said a total of 102 people were arrested.

The suspects were arrested for different offences which included murder, attempted murder, housebreakings and business robbery, assault with an intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping, and selling of liquor without licenses. All arrested suspects will appear in different courts across the district soon. READ MORE Parents threaten to close school until department ‘listens’ to them

Gwala said operations like this one are ongoing in the districts and their aim is to curb crime especially in challenging cases.

ALSO READ | Police say unconfirmed reports about arrests in AKA murder case could jeopardise investigations

“The police are doing the best they can to fight crime and this is one of the ways. We are going to continue making more arrests so that our community can feel safe anywhere.”