uMgungundlovu District Municipality embarks on a disconnection drive

uMgungundlovu District Municipality has embarked on a disconnection campaign to recover the R700 million debt owed to them by businesses, government departments and households.

The district spokesperson, Brian Zuma, said their campaign will be broken into two phases starting with businesses and government departments and institutions in all the municipalities under the district.

They will start targeting households once they are done with phase one.

He added that government departments and institutions were their biggest debtors.

Zuma said while the municipality had to pay Umgeni Water on a monthly basis for the bulk water supply, the municipality falls short in terms of recovering costs for the supply of water due to non-payment for services.

On Wednesday, Zuma said Appelsbosch Hospital in uMshwathi owed them R5 million.

He said an instruction has been issued to disconnect the hospital after numerous letters of warning to update their account.

Zuma said it was unfortunate that the hospital may be disconnected again for owing them.

They were in the same situation about two years ago. We disconnected them, they paid and were up to date but they’ve allowed themselves to get into the same situation again.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the KZN Department of Health Ntokozo Maphisa said the department were told by the hospital CEO that the hospital was not disconnected yesterday and they had not received any notice about being disconnected.

The hospital has reached out on numerous occasions to the municipality regarding the hospital’s non-receipt of invoices for the water bill from the municipality, which presents administrative difficulties in making payment. In line with good governance, the hospital is prepared to make the necessary payments, subject to the receipt of invoices stipulating exactly how much is owed.

Zuma however, said the hospital was aware of their debt and that they have been issued with numerous warnings.

He said they have been engaging with them since the last disconnection but they were again ignoring the warning and the instruction has been issued to have them disconnected.

On Friday, the district will move on to disconnecting in uMngeni Municipality as the next one in the district after uMshwathi.

Zuma said those found to have connected themselves illegally, will have their meters completely removed.