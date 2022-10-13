uMgungundlovu mayor’s WhatsApp account was ‘hacked’

Londiwe Xulu

uMgungundlovu District has warned residents of alleged scammers who hacked the district mayor, Mzi Zuma’s WhatsApp number.

The district spokesperson Brian Zuma said they were not sure how many people were using the mayor’s number to send messages to various people.

He said the messages were informing people about tenders and also asking them for money.

The speaker of council alerted councillors on Tuesday morning to be aware of suspicious messages coming from the mayor’s WhatsApp number.

We had to move very swiftly to alert the public to be aware that the messages were not from the mayor if they ever receive any suspicious messages from his number.

He said some of the councillors had already received messages from the hacker telling them about tenders and also asking them to submit their bidding documents as well as money.

Zuma said the district was taking the matter seriously and is already investigating the matter.