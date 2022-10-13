News

News

Londiwe Xulu
journalist
1 minute read
13 Oct 2022
06:37

uMgungundlovu mayor’s WhatsApp account was ‘hacked’

Londiwe Xulu

Messages from the hacked WhatsApp were informing people about tenders and also asking them for money.

uMgungundlovu District Municipality mayor Mzi Zuma.
uMgungundlovu District Municipality mayor Mzi Zuma.

uMgungundlovu District has warned residents of alleged scammers who hacked the district mayor, Mzi Zuma’s WhatsApp number.

The district spokesperson Brian Zuma said they were not sure how many people were using the mayor’s number to send messages to various people.

He said the messages were informing people about tenders and also asking them for money.

The speaker of council alerted councillors on Tuesday morning to be aware of suspicious messages coming from the mayor’s WhatsApp number.

We had to move very swiftly to alert the public to be aware that the messages were not from the mayor if they ever receive any suspicious messages from his number.

He said some of the councillors had already received messages from the hacker telling them about tenders and also asking them to submit their bidding documents as well as money.

READ MORE
Treverton College pupils challenge other schools to contribute to conservation

Zuma said the district was taking the matter seriously and is already investigating the matter.

Read more on these topics