uMgungundlovu shuts down reservoirs after concern over dirty water

Chris Ndaliso

The uMgungundlovu District Municipality is shutting down two reservoirs for a clean-up operation.

The reservoirs and water lines supplying the Rosetta community were closed on Tuesday.

This happened after the DA raised the issue of dirty water coming from the taps with the district’s infrastructure portfolio committee last week.

DA district councillor Themba Hlatshwayo said he received complaints and images of undrinkable muddy water coming out of taps from the Rosetta community.

The pumps are not maintained and they break down often. The old reservoir is not cleaned and is full of mud. For over 12 years, residents in Rosetta have been paying for muddy water. A stone’s throw away is the Ntuli farm where residents are dependent on water tankers that come only once a week.

He said residents and ratepayers’ associations have raised this matter with the municipality continually, yet there have been no plans for a permanent solution.